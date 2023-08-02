Brasswire Campground closer to opening

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Brasswire campground in Ishpeming is getting closer to opening.

Development got underway thanks to a grant from the state and community support.

Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini said there will be options for campers. He said the delay in the opening is to make sure the campsite is developed properly.

“Yeah, we’re very, very close. We’ve been delayed by a few things. Things that just happen when developing a new site and making sure we don’t open and close, open, and close. We want to do it once and for all,” said Cugini.

Cugini added that when the campsite is ready, people can make reservations for next season.

