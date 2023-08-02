Bessemer residents raise flooding concerns

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Bessemer was hit with a large amount of rain.

The Bessemer Department of Public Works said the city got more than two inches within 20 to 30 minutes. This led to flooding in areas near Galena and State Street.

“Whenever we get a torrential rain that comes down within an inch within an hour or two, this whole area just floods over,” said Bessemer Resident Mark Ladd.”It floods our garden, right up to our house.”

The Department said it improved the storm drains on State Street in 2022. The original pipes were 30 inches in diameter and were expanded to 42 inches, which cost $164,000. The Department said it improved flow capacity by 240%.

Bessemer Resident Patricia Sherman said more can still be done.

“They need to put in more drainage, and they say they don’t have the money to complete it,” Sherman said.

TV6 reached out to the Department of Public Works to find out why State Street flooded despite the improvements. In an email to TV6, Leadman Ben Tucker said the sheer amount of rain backed up the system.

“The flooding was caused by receiving 2.46 inches of rain in the span of 20 to 30 minutes,” Tucker said. “If you take the watershed area, this calculates to somewhere in the neighborhood of 18-20 million gallons of water the system handled. We have reported that all water had receded within one hour of the storm rolling through.”

In the same statement, Tucker said the storm was a learning experience.

“I spent the evening driving around in the storm looking at how the water flowed throughout the drainage improvements that have been made,” Tucker said. “I identified several areas where drainage improvements need to be made. We are in the process of changing some catch basin grates to better capture the water.”

Looking ahead, Tucker said there’s one more leg of the system that needs to be replaced.

“It travels North to the highway and then turns West where it enters a box culvert and crosses US-2,” Tucker said. “The city is looking toward the future and would very much like to replace this last piece. The cost estimates are roughly $500,000. Storm improvement funding is extremely hard to find, and that remains to be the biggest obstacle to overcome.”

Both Sherman and Ladd said they hope storm drain improvements arrive soon.

