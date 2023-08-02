August is National Wellness Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - National Wellness Month is a time dedicated to focusing on your own self-care.

Stress can be common in day-to-day life and finding strategies can be beneficial. Being aware of your body’s health is an important skill to have.

Be Well Marquette Owner Kate Lewandowski said a consistent daily schedule will be more impactful.

“Whatever thing you find that helps either your physical health or your mental health, just know it’s better to do it in five minutes every day than trying to do it for an hour once a week,” said Lewandowski.

U.P. Holistic Medicine Dr. Scott Doughty said the body works as a system and it is important to maintain your systems patterns.

He said a consistent sleep pattern is valuable to a healthy lifestyle, especially for students.

“I would say one of the biggies is on healthy sleep patterns,” said Dr. Doughty. “As much as it is enticing and alluring to stay up late and stay out late and do all that, that’s a disruption.”

Lewandowski said there are a lot of strategies for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Proper hydration, healthy foods and physical activity are some examples. Lewandowski also said doing too much can be more harm than good.

“I’d say a typical mistake is people try to do too much at once. Like, I am going to make this huge change in my life and they try to change too many things all at once and you just can’t maintain it. You just have to change your direction one degree and you’ll get there,” said Lewandowski.

Lewandowski also said It’s important to find something that benefits you when maintaining your wellness.

