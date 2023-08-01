Wild Ones Keweenaw Chapter to host native garden tour on Sunday

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw chapter of the Wild Ones organization will be holding a walking tour this weekend.

The native garden tour this Sunday will feature three separate gardens around the area. The event is free, and all are welcome.

If you’re interested, meet by 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Hancock Beach parking lot, where the first garden is located. Carpooling is encouraged due to the limited size of the lot.

A bioswale garden in the beach’s parking lot is the first to be checked out, featuring a variety of flowers for pollinators and birds. The two remaining gardens on the tour are being kept a secret, with another in Hancock and the other in Dollar Bay near Point Mills.

“When people get here, they’ll get a map,” said Wild Ones Keweenaw Chapter President Marcia Goodrich. “That tells them directly how to go to them.”

The tour will run until 3 p.m.

“If you’ve never gardened with native plants before, it’ll give you a sense of how beautiful they are and how well they work in a conventional garden,” continued Goodrich. “If you have gardened with native plants, it’ll be really exciting because there’s not that many native gardens around here.”

Goodrich also says that attendees will also be able to ask experienced gardeners questions, ranging from plant species to plant locations.

Additionally, the chapter will be offering a plant sale starting this week, including plants people can find during the tour.

“We’ve got black-eyed susans, lots and lots of monardo, common milkweed,” added Goodrich. “We have Jacob’s ladder and wild blue phlox; these are a couple of shade plants that we haven’t been able to offer in the past.”

