Volunteers needed for annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic

Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic 2021
Memories of the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic 2021.(Andy Gregg / MQTphoto.com)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Race needs volunteers.

Nicole Dewald Swenson, the Ore to Shore race coordinator, said they have about 2,300 racers signed up already, making this a record-breaking year. This means there is an even bigger need for volunteers this year than in the past.

Organizers are looking for help with registration, start line, end line, and more on Friday and Saturday.

Dewald Swenson said this has been a tradition for 24 years, due in part to the community coming out to assist.

“We also just really love our volunteers. It’s a fun, family atmosphere and you get to see people giving it all they’ve got, coming over the finish line,” said Dewald Swenson.

You can volunteer by emailing oretoshore@gmail.com, calling (906) 869-4054, or online by visiting the Yoopers United website.

View a full list of volunteer opportunities here.

