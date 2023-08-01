US woman arrested in plot to kill her husband in the Bahamas

An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas. (Credit: Getty Images, Lindsay Shiver, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - An American woman has been arrested in the Bahamas and charged with conspiring to kill her husband.

Two Bahamian men were also taken into custody. According to prosecutors, the accused agreed to carry out a murder-for-hire plot on Lindsay Shiver’s husband on the island of Abaco in the Bahamas on July 16.

The plot was foiled, but it is not entirely clear how.

The three defendants were in a courtroom in the Bahamas on Friday. They were not required to enter a plea, but they were told that if they were seeking bail they could appeal to the supreme court on the island.

Social media that appeared to belong to Shiver showed that her husband and she attended Auburn University and it appeared to show a happy, church-going family, but it was back in April that her husband filed for divorce, citing his wife’s adulterous conduct as the reason for the filing.

The next day, Shiver also filed for a divorce.

CNN reached out to the attorneys in the divorce proceedings but did not get a response.

Meanwhile, the next court date in the Bahamas for the three defendants is October 5.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

