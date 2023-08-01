Upper Michigan Today hits U.P. Sunrise Cottages

LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes Tuesday’s show to Little Lake to check out a vacation rental property.

U.P. Sunrise Cottages, owned by Jeff and Angie Martin, is a family-friendly and family-oriented property consisting of 8 newly remodeled cabins on the main lot, and one across the lake.

The four Martin kids are involved in day-to-day operations, and Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon quickly found out the kids bring so much charm to space.

U.P. Sunrise Cottages is out of town enough to get that summer camp vacation feel, but close enough to town to still go shopping, out to eat, and make day trips.

The highlight of U.P. Sunrise Cottages? If you ask the kids, they’ll say the aquapark.

All water toys excluding the pontoon are available for use during your stay, free of charge. The pontoon is available for rent.

The Martins say they have availability left in August and are offering a 20% discount at the end of the month for those looking to squeeze in one last family vacation.

You can learn more about U.P. Sunrise Cottages, check out photos of its cabins, and book your stay at U.P. Sunrise Cottages.

