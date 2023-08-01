Tour de Dickinson, Italian Fest coming to Iron Mountain

Tour de Dickinson and Italian Fest will be August 12, 2023
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two popular events are coming to Iron Mountain.

Tour de Dickinson and Iron Mountain’s Italian Fest will both be on Saturday, Aug 12.

Tour de Dickinson is a bike race for riders of all ages. All proceeds from the event will go to help support Dickinson Trail Network’s programs and services.

Italian Fest will be a family-friendly celebration of Iron Mountain’s strong Italian heritage. It will feature live music, food vendors, and games. New this year, there will be a children’s area from noon until 6 p.m. CT with games and activities for kids.

Organizers say money raised at Italian Fest will go towards a good cause.

“Italian Fest is a fundraiser to support all the things you see happening in the downtown,” said Kenzie Williamsen, Downtown Iron Mountain event coordinator. “[That includes] restoring some buildings or the beautification or funding into the events to make them bigger and better.”

Tour de Dickinson will start at 8 a.m. CT at Lake Antoine Park. Italian Fest will be in Downtown Iron Mountain from noon until 11 p.m. CT.

