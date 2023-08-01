Preliminary exam begins in case of death of former Alger County Corrections inmate

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Six former Michigan Department of Corrections staff appeared in Alger County District Court today for a preliminary exam concerning the charges they face for an inmate’s death.

On day one of a multiple-day preliminary exam, Alger County District Court Judge Charles Nebel began weighing whether charges against six former MDOC employees will move forward in court.

“We’re going to take evidence and we’re going to take a lot of witnesses over several days to see where this matter finishes,” Nebel said.

Scott Sprader, Benny Mercier, Paul Zelenak, Nathan Moser, Barbara Bedient, and John Crane are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 death of Jonathon Lancaster, an inmate. 38-year-old Lancaster died from dehydration while in an observation cell at the Alger Correctional Facility.

The prosecution called its first witness George Wood to the stand today. Wood was a social worker for the facility in 2019.

Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Jacques began illustrating a history of Lancaster’s mental health concerns.

“What was the purpose of recommending him to that observations cell,” Jacques said.

“I wanted him to be monitored pending that psychiatric evaluation,” Wood said.

Meanwhile, one of the defense attorneys, Sarah Henderson, pushed back on Lancaster’s need for an evaluation, questioning the legitimacy of his mental illness.

“Based on your perusal of Mr. Lancaster’s mental health history records and the electronic medical records, did he have any history of malingering?” Henderson asked.

“I believe it was documented, if I remember correctly, but I read that several years ago though,” Wood responded.

Another witness called by the prosecution was Keith Chamberlin II. Chamberlin II served as a prison counselor in 2019. He provided the feeding record for Lancaster, which he said demonstrated Lancaster had entered a hunger strike.

The defense cross-examined Chamberlin II, asking if Lancaster had food in his cell prior to being moved to the observation cell. Chamberlin II said he did not do a search to confirm. The MDOC has since changed its policy to ensure both water and food intake is monitored.

The prosecution listed seven more witnesses it plans to call forward before the defense. The hearing is expected to last at least another full day.

We will continue to follow the preliminary exam as it continues on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.