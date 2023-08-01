Peter White Public Library shares August reading recommendations

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon asked for book recommendations, PWPL’s Marty Achatz answered.
Marty Achatz and Tia Trudgeon recommended books on the TV6 Morning News.
Marty Achatz and Tia Trudgeon recommended books on the TV6 Morning News.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re crushing your summer reading list and are unsure what to pick up next, the Peter White Public Library has got you covered.

A new month means a new list of reading recommendations, and TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by the library to chat with Adult Programming Coordinator Marty Achatz about his top picks.

Up first: fiction and poetry.

Marty Achatz of the Peter White Public Library shares his recommended reads for the month of August.

Up next: young adult and non-fiction.

Marty Achatz of the Peter White Public Library shares his recommended reads for the month of August.

Achatz’s list of recommended reads features:

The Poisonwood Bible by Barbara Kingsolver,

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks,

Harold by Steven Wright,

Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead,

Roald Dahl by Matthew Dennison,

The Climate Book by Greta Thunberg,

The Search for the Genuine by Jim Harrison,

As Long as I Know You by Anne-Marie Oomen,

Then the War by Carl Phillips,

So to Speak by Terrance Hayes,

and Melissa by Alex Gino.

Author Alex Gino will be reading Melissa for the Peter White Public Library in October.

You can visit pwpl.org for an online catalog, programming details, events, and more.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
7-year-old boy drowns at Misery Bay
The corner of N. Third St.
Marquette man arrested for OWI after hitting 2 pedestrians on Third Street
Crash near Holiday Gas Station on US-41
Law enforcement on scene of motorcycle crash in Marquette
Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team
Team Michigan prepares to head to Regionals
A 30-foot boat caught fire between Miners and Mosquito Beaches along the Pictured Rocks...
Boat catches fire at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Latest News

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE in Little Lake at U.P. Sunrise Cottages.
Upper Michigan Today hits U.P. Sunrise Cottages
Tick
MTU researchers ask copper country residents to bring in ticks for analysis
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo).
Gwinn voters to determine fate of GACS central K-12 campus
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
3 Feeding America distribution events slated for Wednesday