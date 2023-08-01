Peter White Public Library shares August reading recommendations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re crushing your summer reading list and are unsure what to pick up next, the Peter White Public Library has got you covered.

A new month means a new list of reading recommendations, and TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by the library to chat with Adult Programming Coordinator Marty Achatz about his top picks.

Up first: fiction and poetry.

Marty Achatz of the Peter White Public Library shares his recommended reads for the month of August.

Up next: young adult and non-fiction.

Achatz’s list of recommended reads features:

The Poisonwood Bible by Barbara Kingsolver,

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks,

Harold by Steven Wright,

Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead,

Roald Dahl by Matthew Dennison,

The Climate Book by Greta Thunberg,

The Search for the Genuine by Jim Harrison,

As Long as I Know You by Anne-Marie Oomen,

Then the War by Carl Phillips,

So to Speak by Terrance Hayes,

and Melissa by Alex Gino.

Author Alex Gino will be reading Melissa for the Peter White Public Library in October.

You can visit pwpl.org for an online catalog, programming details, events, and more.

