Niagara Public Library hosts ‘Chalk the Park with Kindness’

Kids spread kindness with sidewalk chalk.
Kids spread kindness with sidewalk chalk.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIAGARA Wis. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin library is spreading kindness this summer.

Niagara Public Library is hosting its Summer Library Program where every week, the library hosts a special event for kids. The library has hosted events as part of the program where kids painted rocks, met police K9s and learned about trains.

This week, the library hosted Chalk the Park with Kindness. Kids gathered at Heights Park behind the library to read books about chalk art before they decorated the park’s sidewalk with kind messages.

Organizers say the event brought people together.

“It’s great because we get so many different people together,” said Rebecca Livick, Niagara Public Library branch librarian. “Everybody’s laughing and having fun and doing their thing.”

Niagara Public Library’s Summer Library Program comes to a close next week with a pizza party on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m.

