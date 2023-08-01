MTU researchers ask copper country residents to bring in ticks for analysis

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of researchers at Michigan Technological University (MTU) is collecting and monitoring tick populations in Upper Michigan to keep residents informed and healthy.

MTU’s College of Forest Resources and Environmental Science said its latest effort to assist in safeguarding the health of U.P. communities leverages the power of crowdsourcing to monitor tick populations in the U.P. and nearby regions. The project, called “Tick-Talk Monitoring,” is supported by a MI-SAPPHIRE grant.

The team said it is dedicated to empowering people with crucial knowledge about how to identify ticks, understand the associated risks, implement preventive measures, and seek appropriate treatment. The goal is to identify prevalence of tick-borne illnesses in the Copper Country and nearby regions and to provide the public with this information.

Researchers for the project said engaging the public in collecting ticks and conducting comprehensive analyses allows the team to generate up-to-the-minute geolocation results, which are then visualized and shared on the project’s interactive dashboard.

Aimee Marceau, PhD., said top locations for disease positive ticks include Maasto Hiihto Trails, Chassel, Stanton-Liminga Rd, Stanton township, and Pilgrim River Trails. So far, Marceau said 767 ticks have been submitted to the lab from residents of the area. Of those, the team identified:

124 Lyme-positive ticks (approximately 16% positive)

39 Anaplasma-positive ticks (approximately 5% positive)

244 Rickettsia-positive ticks (approximately 31% positive)

8 Ehrlichia-positive ticks (approximately 1% positive)

0 Babesia- or Tularemia-positive ticks

According to Marceau, several disease-positive ticks were submitted from unknown locations. In addition, she said not all Rickettsia bacteria cause disease, so the team will be performing sequencing analysis to determine the types of Rickettsia found in those ticks.

Through Sept. 30, 2023, the team is asking the public to bring any ticks you find to one of two location boxes on the Michigan Tech Campus:

MTU said this innovative strategy merges citizen science, technology, and education to construct a comprehensive public health safety net, ensuring our communities remain informed, proactive, and protected. Should you, a loved one, or a pet encounter a tick, the research team wants to remind the community that public health resources are readily available to assist.

