Michigan State Police search for missing woman last seen in Alger County

Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.(Michigan State Police)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police, Negaunee Post are currently looking for a missing person last seen in Alger County.

Elizabeth Ann Walz, 41, was last contacted on Saturday at approximately 7:15 pm. She was possibly in the Gulliver area during the last contact. Prior to that contact, Walz was in the Shingleton/Munising area for a few days; however, her primary residence is in Ann Arbor.

Walz is described as a white female around 5 ft tall and approximately 100 lbs. She has blue eyes and blonde to light brown hair. It is unknown what Walz was wearing at the time she went missing. She was last seen driving her vehicle, a 2011 Honda Fit hatchback, silver to light blue in color, with a bike rack on the back. The vehicle has a Michigan plate of DVT849.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Walz or may have seen her vehicle, please contact the Michigan State Police, Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
7-year-old boy drowns at Misery Bay
The corner of N. Third St.
Marquette man arrested for OWI after hitting 2 pedestrians on Third Street
Crash near Holiday Gas Station on US-41
Law enforcement on scene of motorcycle crash in Marquette
Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team
Team Michigan prepares to head to Regionals
The Marquette County Sheriff and multiple agencies stage for a search and rescue operation in...
2 children found safe on land after nearly hour-long search operation at Teal Lake shoreline in Negaunee

Latest News

Holy Spirit Catholic School.
Holy Spirit Catholic School holding annual 50/50 Fundraiser
Memories of the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic 2021.
Volunteers needed for annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
Thousands strolled through the streets of downtown Marquette to enjoy blueberry pie, homemade...
Annual Downtown Marquette Blueberry Festival saw increase in attendees
Outside of larger cities like Houghton and Marquette, public EV chargers can be scarce in the...
‘The traveling public needs charging infrastructure’: Upper Michigan lacks EV charging stations