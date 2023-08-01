Michigan State Police search for missing woman last seen in Alger County

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police, Negaunee Post are currently looking for a missing person last seen in Alger County.

Elizabeth Ann Walz, 41, was last contacted on Saturday at approximately 7:15 pm. She was possibly in the Gulliver area during the last contact. Prior to that contact, Walz was in the Shingleton/Munising area for a few days; however, her primary residence is in Ann Arbor.

Walz is described as a white female around 5 ft tall and approximately 100 lbs. She has blue eyes and blonde to light brown hair. It is unknown what Walz was wearing at the time she went missing. She was last seen driving her vehicle, a 2011 Honda Fit hatchback, silver to light blue in color, with a bike rack on the back. The vehicle has a Michigan plate of DVT849.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Walz or may have seen her vehicle, please contact the Michigan State Police, Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922.

