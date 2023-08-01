Marquette County compost site awarded $300,000 grant

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Partridge Creek Farm has expanded to include a new non-profit business, Partridge Creek Compost.

Located in Ishpeming, it’s the first composting site in Marquette County.

“Partridge Creek Compost is focused a little more on the waste-diversion aspect and the soil quality. Our mission is to keep organics out of the landfill. We want to see the landfill last as long as it can without having to be expanded further and lose more neighborhoods or undisturbed forests,” said Phil Carter, Partridge Creek Compost business director.

The city of Ishpeming and Partridge Creek Compost are working together in the venture. They have secured a federal USDA grant for $300,000 to create a centrally located composting facility. Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini says businesses and residents will benefit.

“It’s a great partnership because it brings the community together, it supports local programming within the schools, education and farming while also supporting the total, county-wide now, with materials management waste diversion,” Cugini said.

Beginning this October, residents can sign up for curbside compost pickup. That service will also help keep organic waste out of the Marquette County Landfill.

“We’re just so thankful to be part of this community that not only cares about where their food comes from and how their soil health is but who is willing to work together to make a meaningful impact to keeping organics out of the landfill and doing what we can to take care of our natural resources here in the U.P.,” Carter said.

Sign up for the curbside compost pickup pilot program online here.

