Marquette City Commission considering possible land swap for former Cliffs-Dow site

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday night the Marquette City Commission heard from Special Council Richard Baron and Trimedia Environmental and Engineering about possible liabilities that could come with a land swap.

A proposed swap would have the city get the Jacobetti Home for Veterans in exchange for the former Cliffs Dow site where a new veterans home could be built.

“There’s a lot to consider when we talk about any property transaction, whether that is selling a piece of land or acquiring a piece of land and the Cliffs-Dow site does come with some very specific things to consider if the city is no longer the owner as well,” said Karen Kovacs, Marquette City Manager.

In June, we reported $63.4 million was secured for the replacement of the D.J. Jacobetti Home. Previously the public brought up concerns about the Cliffs-Dow site, specifically possible contamination issues.

“And, because we are the liable party, it could be that the city of Marquette could be asked to let somebody else have that site and we could still remain the liable party so, it’s important that there’s education about that,” said Dennis Stachewicz, Marquette Director of Planning and Community Development.

The city has not yet received a letter of intent from the state about the Cliffs-Dow site. Kovacs says they’re still weighing all options.

“When we receive that letter of intent, what things are we really considering before going forward, what is our intent on a property transaction whether it’s a swap or it’s not and those kinds of details that before we go into spending a lot of time or further the conversation and go into a purchase agreement that we do need to hash out now,” Kovacs said.

The city acquired the Cliffs-Dow site about 40 years ago.

