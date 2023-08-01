Kwik Trip convenience stores coming to Forsyth, Sands Township

The Shell Gas Station in Forsyth Township is in the process of making the switch.
The Shell Gas Station in Forsyth Township is in the process of making the switch.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A couple of Shell Stations will soon be Kwik Trips.

The Shell Gas Station in Forsyth Township is in the process of making the switch.

Joe Boogren, Forsyth Township supervisor, said construction will last 7 to 10 days. He said the gas station will remain closed throughout the construction.

Boogren said the previous owners decided to retire, and they left the business in the hands of Kwik Trip.

“This was an opportunity for them to close the chapter on 40 years of very successful business and being a very large part of our community to a company with a very good reputation for taking care of its employees and running a good clean business,” said Boogren. “We’re looking forward to having Kwik Trip here now.”

Once construction is finished in Forsyth Township, work will start on the Shell Station in Sands Township.

