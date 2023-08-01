Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse in Chassell up for auction

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Keweenaw lighthouse has gone up for auction.

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced it is auctioning the Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse in Chassell, Michigan. This is one of a record number of lighthouses being offered in 2023 to government agencies, nonprofits, and the public via auction.

Opened in 1919, the Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse – also known as the Portage Entry Light or the Portage Lake Lower Entry Lighthouse – is located at the end of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers breakwater in Houghton County, Michigan.

Property Details:

Marking the southern end of the Portage River, the lighthouse stands 68 feet tall.

The light contains approximately 1,000 square feet of interior space.

In 2014, the light was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The property will remain an active aid to navigation.

The deed will contain historic preservation covenants.

Auction Details:

The auction will open on Aug. 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. CT.

Those interested in bidding are required to register in advance and submit a $10,000 registration deposit.

The starting bid will be $10,000 and bid increments will be $1,000.

Site inspections will only be offered to registered bidders.

Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Light. Those interested in bidding are strongly urged to read the Invitation for Bids:

The marketing and sales effort is being handled by GSA’s New England Region Real Property Utilization and Disposal Division.

