Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse in Chassell up for auction
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Keweenaw lighthouse has gone up for auction.
The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced it is auctioning the Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse in Chassell, Michigan. This is one of a record number of lighthouses being offered in 2023 to government agencies, nonprofits, and the public via auction.
Opened in 1919, the Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse – also known as the Portage Entry Light or the Portage Lake Lower Entry Lighthouse – is located at the end of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers breakwater in Houghton County, Michigan.
Property Details:
- Marking the southern end of the Portage River, the lighthouse stands 68 feet tall.
- The light contains approximately 1,000 square feet of interior space.
- In 2014, the light was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
- The property will remain an active aid to navigation.
- The deed will contain historic preservation covenants.
Auction Details:
- The auction will open on Aug. 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. CT.
- Those interested in bidding are required to register in advance and submit a $10,000 registration deposit.
- The starting bid will be $10,000 and bid increments will be $1,000.
- Site inspections will only be offered to registered bidders.
- Those interested in bidding are strongly urged to read the Invitation for Bids: Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Light.
The marketing and sales effort is being handled by GSA’s New England Region Real Property Utilization and Disposal Division.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.