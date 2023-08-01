Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse in Chassell up for auction

Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse (Luke Barrett/General Services Administration via...
Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse (Luke Barrett/General Services Administration via AP).(Luke Barrett | AP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Keweenaw lighthouse has gone up for auction.

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced it is auctioning the Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse in Chassell, Michigan. This is one of a record number of lighthouses being offered in 2023 to government agencies, nonprofits, and the public via auction.

Opened in 1919, the Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse – also known as the Portage Entry Light or the Portage Lake Lower Entry Lighthouse – is located at the end of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers breakwater in Houghton County, Michigan.

Property Details:

  • Marking the southern end of the Portage River, the lighthouse stands 68 feet tall.
  • The light contains approximately 1,000 square feet of interior space.
  • In 2014, the light was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
  • The property will remain an active aid to navigation.
  • The deed will contain historic preservation covenants.

Auction Details:

  • The auction will open on Aug. 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. CT.
  • Those interested in bidding are required to register in advance and submit a $10,000 registration deposit.
  • The starting bid will be $10,000 and bid increments will be $1,000.
  • Site inspections will only be offered to registered bidders.
  • Those interested in bidding are strongly urged to read the Invitation for Bids: Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Light.

The marketing and sales effort is being handled by GSA’s New England Region Real Property Utilization and Disposal Division.

