Holy Spirit Catholic School holding annual 50/50 Fundraiser

Holy Spirit Catholic School.
Holy Spirit Catholic School.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Holy Spirit Catholic School in Norway is holding its fourth annual 50/50 Fundraiser.

Every year, the school sells 4,000 raffle tickets at $10 each to raise $40,000. $20,000 goes to the school and the other $20,000 goes to five random winners. They will get $10,000, $4,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000, respectively.

The school plans to use the money for hands-on, outdoor activities for students like its tower garden and its upcoming raised flower bed garden.

“Those funds that we get really hold our school together,” said Heidi Hansen, Holy Spirit Catholic School kindergarten teacher and early childhood education director. “They pay for utilities, it pays for all things our school really needs to run smoothly throughout the school year and allow us to continue the awesome projects that we’re doing here.”

To participate in the fundraiser, you can buy a ticket here or at a number of businesses in the area. The school will draw the names of the winners live on Facebook on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

