Hazy sunshine continues then storms for the midweek

Another pleasant day is on tap with hazy sunshine. Our next system will bring more humid and warmer air along with some storms tomorrow through Thursday. A small round of showers is expected early in the morning. Then, another round develops late in the afternoon through tomorrow night. Less humid air moves in for Friday. The start of the weekend looks nice. On Sunday rain and storms move in during the day.

Today: Morning patchy fog then hazy sunshine and warmer

>Highs: Mid 70s along the shorelines, upper 70s to low 80s inland

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to mid 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance for thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low 70s south

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Sunday: Cloudy with thunderstorms and rain

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

