Hancock Public Library to hold annual used book sale

Funding from the sale will be used for a computer or tablet station in the newly built young children's area of the library.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock Public Library is set to hold its annual used book sale once again.

The books for sale are made up of community donations and books from the library that have not been used in a long time. The purchase price of the books depends on the buyer.

“We’re doing it by donations,” said Library Manager Boni Ashburn. “So, you just pay whatever you feel you should pay for the items you’ve selected.”

Ashburn says the majority of the books for sale are adult fiction and nonfiction. She adds that purchasing them goes to support the library.

“It’s a great chance for them to support the library, which has a pretty small budget. It also helps us avoid having to recycle books that we remove from the shelves, that we no longer use, or have replaced due to poor condition,” continued Ashburn.

The funds raised go towards various improvements in the library.

“Every year we kind of pick something different that we don’t have the funds for in our budget and we would like to put the funds from the used book sale towards,” added Ashburn.

This year’s funds will be used for a computer or tablet station in the newly built young children’s area.

The sale will be open on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

