Gwinn voters to determine fate of GACS central K-12 campus

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - This November, Gwinn voters will decide if Gwinn Area Community Schools (GACS) will have a central K-12 campus or not.

The district’s Board of Education launched its ‘One School, One Community’ campaign earlier this year. On Monday, the board passed a resolution calling for a special election this November for the community to vote on the idea.

President of the GACS Board of Education John Waldo says the proposed campus would bring all the district’s resources closer to students.

“It just brings all of our grade levels together under one roof so we can have parapros and specialists and senior teachers aiding new teachers or struggling students,” said Waldo. “We can identify those needs and have all the resources under one roof to apply them to those situations as needed.”

Gwinn residents will vote on the campus in a special election on Nov. 8, 2024.

