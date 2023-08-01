Gwinn voters to determine fate of GACS central K-12 campus

The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo).
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo).(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - This November, Gwinn voters will decide if Gwinn Area Community Schools (GACS) will have a central K-12 campus or not.

The district’s Board of Education launched its ‘One School, One Community’ campaign earlier this year. On Monday, the board passed a resolution calling for a special election this November for the community to vote on the idea.

President of the GACS Board of Education John Waldo says the proposed campus would bring all the district’s resources closer to students.

“It just brings all of our grade levels together under one roof so we can have parapros and specialists and senior teachers aiding new teachers or struggling students,” said Waldo. “We can identify those needs and have all the resources under one roof to apply them to those situations as needed.”

Gwinn residents will vote on the campus in a special election on Nov. 8, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
7-year-old boy drowns at Misery Bay
A 30-foot boat caught fire between Miners and Mosquito Beaches along the Pictured Rocks...
Boat catches fire at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The corner of N. Third St.
Marquette man arrested for OWI after hitting 2 pedestrians on Third Street
Crash near Holiday Gas Station on US-41
Law enforcement on scene of motorcycle crash in Marquette
Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team
Team Michigan prepares to head to Regionals

Latest News

If you're interested, meet by 1 o'clock on Sunday afternoon at Hancock Beach, where the first...
Wild Ones Keweenaw Chapter to host native garden tour on Sunday
If you are interested, meet by 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at Hancock Beach, where the first...
Wild Ones Keweenaw Chapter to host native garden tour on Sunday
You can bring your jewelry, diamonds, and coins to the store and National Rarities will send...
Wattsson and Wattsson Jewelers hosts buying event
Drew Hughes and Katie Katie Hagebusch left the Iron Mountain recruiting office Monday morning.
2 Gladstone graduates join Air Force