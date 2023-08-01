First round of August storms rolling in midweek

Warm and humid in the U.P. towards Wednesday, with showers and strong/severe thunderstorms possible.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

High pressure over Upper Michigan keeps the limit on pop-up rain and thunderstorms Tuesday -- however, the jet stream arcing over the bubble high helps filter in elevated smoke from Canadian wildfires. At least moderate air quality possible -- unusually sensitive people may experience respiratory symptoms through Tuesday.

High pressure eventually moves out overnight as a system from Northwestern Ontario sweeps in, bringing strong to severe thunderstorms midweek -- damaging hail and wind possible, in addition to occasional heavy rain and frequent lightning. A rebounding high builds over the region to limit rain and thunderstorm chances into early weekend. The reprieve is brief however, as a series of systems from Northwest Ontario and the Northern Plains bring back soaking rain and thunderstorms late Saturday through Monday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms picking up over the western counties overnight and spreading east towards morning; hazy

>Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s (coolest inland)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with showers early, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms towards afternoon; few strong to isolated severe thunderstorms possible (damaging wind and hail, occasional heavy rain, frequent lightning); breezy southwest winds gusting over 20 mph and humid

>Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s (coolest along south-facing shores)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with scattered showers and thunderstorms, tapering west to east plus sunny breaks in the daytime; breezy

>Highs: 70s/80

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower; milder

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a stray afternoon shower, until a round of rain and thunderstorms over the west late; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms; mild and getting windy

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; cooler and windy

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few rain and thunderstorms; seasonably cool

>Highs: 70

