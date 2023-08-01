Buy Michigan Week puts emphasis on supporting small businesses

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, the governor proclaimed July 31 and Aug. 6 to be ‘Buy Michigan Week’.

The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) organization said this is something that they fully support. LSCP CEO Christopher Germain said there are benefits when it comes to shopping local versus a large chain company.

“The statistic everyone always uses is 68 cents of every dollar you spend in a locally owned business stays in the community,” said Germain. “It’s much lower if you go with a chain or some large company, it will temporarily feedback to its headquarters instead of staying here.”

Germain also said 96% of businesses in the county are classified as small businesses. He added the number of small businesses opening up in the county continues to grow.

“Last year just at the LSCP alone we had 129 start-up clients. So, folks that are looking to start businesses from outdoor recreation to Bakeries,” said Germain. “We have also had a number of smaller businesses open up satellite offices and move into our area from other parts of the state which is really exciting to us.”

U.P. Supply Company Store Owner Bugsy Sailor said the money spent in his store goes back into the community.

“That goes into supporting local artists who we work with to either screen print or to design some of our appearal and it helps support some of our organizations like Fresh Coast Film Festival,” said Sailor. “It also helps put on holidays like Plaidurday and 906 Day.”

Sailor also expressed that a lot of Marquette businesses are key sponsors and organizers for big events in the community. LSCP and Sailor concluded by saying it is important to continue supporting local small businesses.

