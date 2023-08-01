Bay Mills Indian Community receives language-preservation grant

Bay Mills Indian Community seal.
Bay Mills Indian Community seal.(BMIC/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY MILLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan tribe has received help to preserve its language and culture.

The Bay Mills Indian Community has received a three-year, $363,000 grant to provide cultural and language instruction within the community. The grant, part of the 2023 Native American Language Preservation and Maintenance Project, will allow the tribe to hire an individual who will serve as the cultural language educator.

The educator’s primary goal is to assist in building a second language fluency in Anishinaabemowin. The person serving in this position will lay the groundwork for the development and implementation of a community-wide immersion program that will provide Anishinaabemowin instruction, workshops and events with wide community involvement, bringing a range of ages from elder to youth together. Activities will include social media postings, interactive activities and signage in Anishinaabe throughout the community.

“Language is a vital component of culture,” said BMIC President Whitney Gravelle. “When we lose our language, we lose a unique understanding of our history, relationships and perceptions we have of the world. It is extremely important as we develop other areas throughout our tribal nations that we are also developing cultural language resources as well. Our language, Anishinaabemowin, has existed for thousands of years and it is our responsibility to ensure it exists for thousands of years more.”

BMIC at large, BMIC tribal citizens, community members and BMIC employees will have materials made available to them to help preserve and promote the language within the organization and community.

The tribe said the cultural language educator position will be posted later this fall. Once hired, the individual will coordinate their activities with the existing cultural and history department.

