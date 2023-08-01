Baraga County Memorial Hospital now offering in-house Veterans Affairs assistance

Lori Karvonen is the new in-house VA coordinator at the hospital and will work to determine what benefits veterans are entitled to.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) is now the first Michigan hospital with an in-house Veterans Affairs (VA) representative.

The hospital says the opportunity came in the spring through a program called Improving Rural Enrollment, Access, and Health (I-REACH) in Rural Veterans. It is a Health Resources and Services Administration-funded grant that was given to the Michigan Center of Rural Health in 2022.

“We were contacted by the Michigan Center for Rural Health about a grant opportunity that was available to expand outreach to veterans, to improve their access to health care,” said BCMH Physician Group Clinic RN supervisor Susan Ingram. “It’s Called I-REACH, and it’s a program to improve enrollment and access and the health of veterans.”

In June, a survey team from Iowa’s Veterans Administration surveyed the hospital and its management to be a part of the program. They also met with regional VA leaders.

Now, filling the role of in-house VA coordinator is Lori Karvonen. Her job will be to determine what benefits veterans are entitled to.

“They might not realize that they could be eligible for caregiver support, where the VA would pay them essentially to pay a caregiver to come in and help them,” said Karvonen. “Another thing is Agent Orange exposure. These are more new types of benefits that are available, and a lot of the veterans may not know.”

As the program is still new, Karvonen says she is working to set up meetings with veterans. She asks that veterans call the hospital to get in contact with her regarding appointments.

“If they realize what they’re eligible for, say they need something and don’t know how to get it, maybe can’t afford it, and we identify them that they’re a veteran, then say ‘are you enrolled?’ We can talk to the VA and get this covered for you, possibly’” added Karvonen

With BCMH, there are now three hospitals in the nation implementing this type of program.

