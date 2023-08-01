Annual Downtown Marquette Blueberry Festival saw increase in attendees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Blueberry Festival vendors said this seemed to be one of the busier years the Blueberry Festival has seen.

Mike Bradford, DDA business outreach and promotions director, said some vendors talked about how their sales had increased compared to prior years of the festival.

Some changes for this year were bounce houses in place of the regular pony rides, a larger stage for live music and, of course, the social district.

Bradford said vendors told him about the lack of lulls of customers throughout the day.

“It was just a steady stream of people throughout the day. You can chalk it up to a lot of reasons, from the social district to Art on the Rocks and Outback being that weekend and, including the Marquette Half Marathon, and the weather being perfect” said Bradford. “It really was the perfect balance of things we needed to make this event successful.”

Bradford said next year will mark the 25th year of Blueberry Fest. Their plans for the anniversary are not set yet.

