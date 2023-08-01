Annual Downtown Marquette Blueberry Festival saw increase in attendees

Thousands strolled through the streets of downtown Marquette to enjoy blueberry pie, homemade...
Thousands strolled through the streets of downtown Marquette to enjoy blueberry pie, homemade items and even blueberry pizza.(WLUC)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Blueberry Festival vendors said this seemed to be one of the busier years the Blueberry Festival has seen.

Mike Bradford, DDA business outreach and promotions director, said some vendors talked about how their sales had increased compared to prior years of the festival.

Some changes for this year were bounce houses in place of the regular pony rides, a larger stage for live music and, of course, the social district.

Bradford said vendors told him about the lack of lulls of customers throughout the day.

“It was just a steady stream of people throughout the day. You can chalk it up to a lot of reasons, from the social district to Art on the Rocks and Outback being that weekend and, including the Marquette Half Marathon, and the weather being perfect” said Bradford. “It really was the perfect balance of things we needed to make this event successful.”

Bradford said next year will mark the 25th year of Blueberry Fest. Their plans for the anniversary are not set yet.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
7-year-old boy drowns at Misery Bay
The corner of N. Third St.
Marquette man arrested for OWI after hitting 2 pedestrians on Third Street
Crash near Holiday Gas Station on US-41
Law enforcement on scene of motorcycle crash in Marquette
Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team
Team Michigan prepares to head to Regionals
The Marquette County Sheriff and multiple agencies stage for a search and rescue operation in...
2 children found safe on land after nearly hour-long search operation at Teal Lake shoreline in Negaunee

Latest News

Elizabeth Walz was last contacted Saturday, July 29.
Michigan State Police search for missing woman last seen in Alger County
Holy Spirit Catholic School.
Holy Spirit Catholic School holding annual 50/50 Fundraiser
Memories of the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic 2021.
Volunteers needed for annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
Outside of larger cities like Houghton and Marquette, public EV chargers can be scarce in the...
‘The traveling public needs charging infrastructure’: Upper Michigan lacks EV charging stations