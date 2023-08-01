3 Feeding America distribution events slated for Wednesday

By Nathan Larsh
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan will distribute food for those needing assistance in 3 different counties on Wednesday.

The first event is in Gogebic County and will be located at Union Station on 352 Ayer Street in Ironwood. Distribution is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Central time. Distribution will also take place in Ontonagon County at the Ontonagon Village Fire Hall on 315 River Street. That gets underway at noon Central time.

The final event is in Alger County, at Eden Lutheran Church on 1150 M-28 in Munising. Distribution there begins at noon Eastern time.

All of these are drive-thru events, it is asked that anyone who picks up items, stay in their vehicle.

