Wattsson and Wattsson Jewelers hosts buying event

National Rarities employee examines a watch
National Rarities employee examines a watch(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Are you looking for something to do with your old gold and jewelry?

National Rarities is vising Wattsson and Wattsson Jewelers in Marquette for a buying event this week. You can bring your jewelry, diamonds, and coins to the store and National Rarities will send you home with a check. One Marquette woman brought a small bag of diamonds to the event and left with a five-figure check.

According to Wattsson and Wattsson employees, turnout has been impressive.

“We had a line waiting for the store to open at ten and it was very, very busy,” said Lacee J. Hartzell, Wattsson and Wattsson sales manager. “It seems to me like it’s very successful. It’s going great today and it is for two more days.”

National Rarities will be at Wattsson and Wattsson Jewelers from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

