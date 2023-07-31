Upper Michigan Today hits the Powder Mill Disc Golf Course

Pro Disc Golfer Tim Kopacz teaches Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon the basics of the sport.
Tim Kopacz joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today at Powder Mill...
Tim Kopacz joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today at Powder Mill Disc Golf Course.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County is quickly becoming a haven for disc golfers, and it’s mostly thanks to two organizations.

U.P. Disc Golf Association and Disc Da U.P. run leagues, tournaments, and fundraise for new and existing courses.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to Powder Mill Disc Golf Course to chat with Tim Kopacz about the sport’s growth and to learn basic maneuvers.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon join Disc Da U.P.'s Tim Kopacz to learn more about the sport's growth in Marquette County.

If you’re a beginner, Kopacz says to avoid reading into the text on your disc too much, as the information is more relevant to advanced players.

As a general rule of thumb, you should start at the tee with a driver and work your way to a putter, much like golf.

Kopacz says if you’re heading to a course with a single disc, opt for a mid-range one. He adds that Powder Mill is a great course for beginners because each hole has an easy and advanced basket.

Elizabeth and Tia learn the basics of disc golf.

Elizabeth and Tia try their hands at disc golf...

Elizabeth and Tia play disc golf.

...and Kopacz shares final critiques for success on the course.

Elizabeth and Tia practice their disc golf maneuvers with Tim Kopacz of Disc Da U.P.

Powder Mill Disc Golf Course is located on Powder Mill Road near the Kaufman Sports Complex in North Marquette.

The course is free to play but donation boxes are available on site. If you enjoy your time on the course, Kopacz encourages you to make a donation to keep the course alive and let the sport continue to grow in the area.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-foot boat caught fire between Miners and Mosquito Beaches along the Pictured Rocks...
Boat catches fire at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
MGN
7-year-old boy drowns at Misery Bay
Volunteer Fire Departments put their skills to the test as they raced the clock and each other...
Fire departments raced during second day of UP Firefighters Tournament
The Caspian-Gaaastra Fire Department, winners of the 128th annual U.P. Volunteer Firefighters...
Firefighter Tournament wraps up in Neguanee, winners announced
Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team
Team Michigan prepares to head to Regionals

Latest News

The corner of N. Third St.
Marquette man arrested for OWI after hitting 2 pedestrians on Third Street
TV6's Tia Trudgeon plays pickleball with members of the Gladstone Area Pickleball Club.
Gladstone Area Pickleball crowdfunding for new ‘Courts of Dreams’
Elizabeth and Tia practice their disc golf maneuvers with Tim Kopacz of Disc Da U.P.
Upper Michigan Today - LIVE at Powder Mill Disc Golf Course part 4
Elizabeth and Tia play disc golf.
Upper Michigan Today - LIVE at Powder Mill Disc Golf Course part 3