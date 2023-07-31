Upper Michigan Today hits the Powder Mill Disc Golf Course

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County is quickly becoming a haven for disc golfers, and it’s mostly thanks to two organizations.

U.P. Disc Golf Association and Disc Da U.P. run leagues, tournaments, and fundraise for new and existing courses.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to Powder Mill Disc Golf Course to chat with Tim Kopacz about the sport’s growth and to learn basic maneuvers.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon join Disc Da U.P.'s Tim Kopacz to learn more about the sport's growth in Marquette County.

If you’re a beginner, Kopacz says to avoid reading into the text on your disc too much, as the information is more relevant to advanced players.

As a general rule of thumb, you should start at the tee with a driver and work your way to a putter, much like golf.

Kopacz says if you’re heading to a course with a single disc, opt for a mid-range one. He adds that Powder Mill is a great course for beginners because each hole has an easy and advanced basket.

Elizabeth and Tia learn the basics of disc golf.

Elizabeth and Tia try their hands at disc golf...

Elizabeth and Tia play disc golf.

...and Kopacz shares final critiques for success on the course.

Elizabeth and Tia practice their disc golf maneuvers with Tim Kopacz of Disc Da U.P.

Powder Mill Disc Golf Course is located on Powder Mill Road near the Kaufman Sports Complex in North Marquette.

The course is free to play but donation boxes are available on site. If you enjoy your time on the course, Kopacz encourages you to make a donation to keep the course alive and let the sport continue to grow in the area.

