UPAWS wraps up its pet calendar contest

Each vote costs $1. Voting ends tonight at 9 p.m. EST.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The UPAWS 2024 Pet Calendar Photo contest wraps up tonight.

The top 11 pet photos will be added to the calendar. The 12th pet photo will be chosen at random from any entry that donated up to $100.

If you want to put your pet on a specific calendar day, you can reserve a spot on the calendar for $15.

UPAWS Community Outreach Volunteer Coordinator Ann Brownell says her favorite part about the event is seeing the stories of each pet.

“I love seeing the pet’s pictures. I love that this year you can write a little story about your pet. Right off the bat, you can read about them. It’s really a lot of fun,” said Brownell.

