This week proclaimed Buy Michigan Week

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed July 31 through August 6 as Buy Michigan Week to motivate Michiganders to buy locally, encourage small business growth, and help maintain good-paying jobs in Michigan.

“Michigan-made products—from cars to cherries—power our economy and share our story with the rest of the world,” said Governor Whitmer. “From innovative, world-leading companies to small businesses that are the anchors of our communities, Michigan businesses have a huge impact on our state. Small businesses, specifically, makeup about 98% of businesses in Michigan, employ half of our state’s workforce, and grow the middle class. Because of entrepreneurs and small business owners in cities and towns across the state, Michigan’s unemployment is the lowest it has been in 23 years. During Buy Michigan week, I encourage every Michigander to support local small businesses and take a little extra pride in Michigan-made products this week.”

In 2021, Michigan had record small business growth with more than 150,000 Michiganders applying to start small businesses.

“Now more than ever, shopping at local businesses is crucial in supporting Michigan workers and growing our economy right here in our state,” said state Senator Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing). “Buy Michigan is another way to lift up the unique and diverse businesses that call our state home, and I’m proud to be part of celebrating them.”

“Local small businesses, including retailers, are the lifeblood of our cities and towns. Shopping at Michigan stores means that money stays in our communities and helps our friends and neighbors succeed,” said state Representative Jason Hoskins (D-Southfield), chair of the House Economic Development and Small Business Committee. “I encourage everyone to consider making a Michigan purchase this week to show our local retailers how much they mean to us and our state.”

“Buy Michigan Week is a wonderful opportunity to remind Michiganders to shop local, not just this week, but all year around,” said state Representative Kristian Grant (D-Grant Rapids), vice chair of the House Economic Development and Small Business Committee. “When we buy Michigan-made products, we keep our dollars at home, all while supporting our small businesses. This kind of local-level support is key to creating a flourishing economy in our urban and rural communities alike.”

As a result of strong economic policy, Michigan’s unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in June, the lowest rate in 23 years. The state’s labor force participation rate continued increasing, the labor force grew by 23,000, and the economy added 76,000 jobs year over year. Michigan’s labor force has increased by 85,000 in the first half of 2023, the most ever for the first six months of a year since the data series began in the 1970s.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.