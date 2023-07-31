Team Michigan prepares to head to Regionals

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee 14U Little League Boys Junior Baseball team will be representing Michigan this week in the Little League National Regionals in Midland.

This is the first time in the program’s history that Negaunee has made it to the Regionals. They became State Champions after defeating Muskegon Roosevelt Park last week by a score of 8-4. The team leaves tomorrow and will play Kentucky on Wednesday.

Right now, they are raising money to help each player with expenses.

Negaunee Little League 14U Baseball Venmo (wluc)

