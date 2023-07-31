Team Michigan prepares to head to Regionals

Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team
Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team(wluc)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee 14U Little League Boys Junior Baseball team will be representing Michigan this week in the Little League National Regionals in Midland.

This is the first time in the program’s history that Negaunee has made it to the Regionals. They became State Champions after defeating Muskegon Roosevelt Park last week by a score of 8-4. The team leaves tomorrow and will play Kentucky on Wednesday.

Right now, they are raising money to help each player with expenses.

Negaunee Little League 14U Baseball Venmo
Negaunee Little League 14U Baseball Venmo(wluc)

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-foot boat caught fire between Miners and Mosquito Beaches along the Pictured Rocks...
Boat catches fire at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Volunteer Fire Departments put their skills to the test as they raced the clock and each other...
Fire departments raced during second day of UP Firefighters Tournament
The Caspian-Gaaastra Fire Department, winners of the 128th annual U.P. Volunteer Firefighters...
Firefighter Tournament wraps up in Neguanee, winners announced
Ferrand “Sam” Ethington is the first Dickinson County Veteran of the year.
Ferrand “Sam” Ethington is the first Dickinson County Veteran of the year
The Kressin Family with their wheelchair bike.
Escanaba Elks help family adventure together

Latest News

State gas average soars 18 cents since last week
Copper Shores came to L'Anse.
Community Picnic comes to L’Anse
Copper Shores Community Foundation came to L'anse for a free community picnic.
Community Picnic comes to L’Anse
Departments from across the U.P. and Northern Wisconsin compete against each other to bring...
Annual UP Volunteer Firefighters Tournament begins in Negaunee