Strega Nonna hosts fundraiser for UPDON

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A restaurant in Negaunee held a fundraiser for the U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network (UPDON) this evening.

Despite the construction on Iron Street, U.P. Native and Singer-Songwriter Joshua Davis performed for a sold-out crowd at Strega Nonna. With buffet-style food and dessert included in the ticket, 75% of the money goes to UPDON.

Strega Nonna owner says fundraisers like these are important for the community.

“The fundraisers are really great for the community because they’re raising funds and awareness for diabetes and making money for a good cause. On top of that, we are bringing really good art and really good culture to the community,” said Grossman.

Strega Nonna’s next event will be “A Trip to Sicily” on August 10.

