State gas average soars 18 cents since last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - - According to AAA of Michigan, the state gas price average has risen 18 cents from a week ago.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.67 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 11 cents more than this time last month but still 56 cents less than this time last year. Meanwhile, the national average still sits slightly higher, at $3.75 per gallon.

Motorists are paying an average of $55 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $23 from 2022′s highest price last June.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.76 to 8.86 million b/d. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks fell from 219.5 to 218.4 million bbl.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 40 cents to settle at $75.35. Oil prices slid in response to market concerns that crude demand may soften in the months ahead. Due to extended repair timelines at refineries, lower refinery oil usage rates could influence how much oil prices decline. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 700,000 bbl to 457.4 million bbl.

“Michigan motorists are seeing the highest gas prices in over three months,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “With supplies tight, if demand climbs, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

Around the Upper Peninsula, the highest average can be found in Keweenaw County at $3.85 per gallon. Meantime, the lowest can be found in Baraga County at $3.61 per gallon.

