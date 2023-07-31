2 children found safe on land after nearly hour-long search operation at Teal Lake shoreline in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two children were found safe on land after a nearly hour-long search operation staged at the Teal Lake shoreline in Negaunee Monday.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it “and several other agencies” were searching the surrounding area near Teal Lake along Teal Lake Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. A TV6 reporter on scene said search and rescue personnel confirmed two girls were missing, but did not confirm their ages.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt told TV6 that the two children were found safe, but no further details were released. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

