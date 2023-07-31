A pleasant end to the month

The month of July is ending pleasantly with near-seasonal air and isolated showers. Our next system is expected for the midweek. Humid air will move in for Wednesday and Thursday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. Following a cold front, cooler air moves in for Friday and Saturday. Then, the pattern is active again with a shot of widespread rain showers on Sunday into early next week.

Today: Partly sunny with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, mid 70s to near 80° south

Tuesday: A mix of sun/clouds and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s to mid 80s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

