A pleasant end to the month

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The month of July is ending pleasantly with near-seasonal air and isolated showers. Our next system is expected for the midweek. Humid air will move in for Wednesday and Thursday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. Following a cold front, cooler air moves in for Friday and Saturday. Then, the pattern is active again with a shot of widespread rain showers on Sunday into early next week.

Today: Partly sunny with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, mid 70s to near 80° south

Tuesday: A mix of sun/clouds and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s to mid 80s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-foot boat caught fire between Miners and Mosquito Beaches along the Pictured Rocks...
Boat catches fire at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Volunteer Fire Departments put their skills to the test as they raced the clock and each other...
Fire departments raced during second day of UP Firefighters Tournament
The Caspian-Gaaastra Fire Department, winners of the 128th annual U.P. Volunteer Firefighters...
Firefighter Tournament wraps up in Neguanee, winners announced
Ferrand “Sam” Ethington is the first Dickinson County Veteran of the year.
Ferrand “Sam” Ethington is the first Dickinson County Veteran of the year
The Kressin Family with their wheelchair bike.
Escanaba Elks help family adventure together

Latest News

nice
A pleasant end to the month
Warmer weather also set to bring rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday
Mild stretch with warmer weather by Tuesday
Mild conditions start the week with 80s later on
Calm stretch continues with warming trend this week
Temperatures are set to rise into the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday
Mostly calm conditions with warming trend next week