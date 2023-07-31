Pleasant end to July, pleasant start to August before storms ramp up

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

High pressure over Upper Michigan keeps the limit on pop-up rain and thunderstorms Monday night -- however, the jet stream arcing over the bubble high helps filter in elevated smoke from Canadian wildfires. At least moderate air quality possible -- unusually sensitive people may experience respiratory symptoms.

High pressure eventually moves out August 1st over the U.P. as a system from Northwestern Ontario sweeps in, bringing strong to severe thunderstorms midweek. A rebounding high builds over the region to limit rain and thunderstorm chances into early weekend.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms, tapering overnight; patchy areas of dense fog towards morning; hazy

>Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 60s (coolest inland)

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Some sun and haze with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; warm and getting humid

>Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s (warmest inland)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; few strong to isolated severe thunderstorms possible (damaging wind and hail, occasional heavy rain, frequent lightning); breezy and humid

>Highs: 80s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with scattered showers and thunderstorms, tapering west to east plus sunny breaks in the daytime; breezy

>Highs: 80

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower; milder

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a stray afternoon shower; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Sunday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 70

