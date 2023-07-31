Pleasant end to July, pleasant start to August before storms ramp up
Hazy sun, warm temperatures before a midweek system brings strong to severe storms.
NWS alerts in effect HERE.
High pressure over Upper Michigan keeps the limit on pop-up rain and thunderstorms Monday night -- however, the jet stream arcing over the bubble high helps filter in elevated smoke from Canadian wildfires. At least moderate air quality possible -- unusually sensitive people may experience respiratory symptoms.
High pressure eventually moves out August 1st over the U.P. as a system from Northwestern Ontario sweeps in, bringing strong to severe thunderstorms midweek. A rebounding high builds over the region to limit rain and thunderstorm chances into early weekend.
Tonight: Scattered clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms, tapering overnight; patchy areas of dense fog towards morning; hazy
>Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 60s (coolest inland)
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Some sun and haze with afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms; warm and getting humid
>Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s (warmest inland)
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; few strong to isolated severe thunderstorms possible (damaging wind and hail, occasional heavy rain, frequent lightning); breezy and humid
>Highs: 80s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with scattered showers and thunderstorms, tapering west to east plus sunny breaks in the daytime; breezy
>Highs: 80
Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower; milder
>Highs: 70s
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a stray afternoon shower; mild
>Highs: 70s/80
Sunday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms; mild
>Highs: 70s/80
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; cooler and breezy
>Highs: 70
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.