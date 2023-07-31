New buoy marker will make shipwreck exploration easier

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior has a new marking on the water near Marquette.

A new bouy on the lake will make finding shipwrecks easier.

The Marquette Maritime Museum has sponsored the new lake buoy for the Great Lakes Scuba Divers and Lake Preservation Club.

This new buoy marks a shipwreck just off Lake Superior’s shore near the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse.

Anchoring this buoy to the lake bottom will help the D. Leuty shipwreck and its artifacts stay intact. The club president said these local ships are important history and always have something new for people to explore.

“In local shipwrecks, you can find a lot of hull parts. You can find, on some of them, boilers that are intact you can go investigate. There are some interesting cribs and sunken docks with a lot of historical items that date back to the early shipping days,” said Fassbender.

The D. Leuty shipwreck is the first shipwreck to be marked by this club.

Located about 800 feet off the shore from the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse, this shipwreck dates back to the old logging days of Marquette in 1911.

Fassbender also said this new system will make shipwreck exploration significantly easier.

“There is a lot of interesting things to see but it is hard to find with just GPS numbers. If we mark it with a buoy, you can drive right up to it, hook on your boat then go enjoy the scene,” said Fassbender.

The Great Lakes Scuba Divers do more than just support the lake’s ships lost in time. Fassbender said keeping trash out of Lake Superior is a priority for the club.

“If you look at old photos of the docks you will see tires along the entire length. They were used as bumpers for boats. We know they don’t belong in the lake. We don’t want it in our food supply, we don’t want it in our drinking water. So it’s our mission to clean up the environment,” said Fassbender.

Next, the Great Lakes Scuba Divers plan to mark the Kershaw just off the rock cut in Harvey.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.