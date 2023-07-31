Mid Pen School District hopes third time is the charm for sinking fund

ST. NICHOLAS, Mich. (WLUC) - Mid-Peninsula School District taxpayers will vote on a new millage on August 8.

School Principal and District Superintendent Eric VanDamme said the amount is lower than the district’s last two requests of 3 mill and 2 mill, both of which were rejected by voters.

“We’re asking for 1 mill, which is approximately 50 dollars per $100,000 of property value, per year,” VanDamme said.

The sinking fund would be used to upgrade and maintain the school facilities, buses and track. VanDamme said the age of the building means ongoing repairs are necessary.

“Our building is 40 years old,” he said. “And in 40 years, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done in maintenance and upkeep.”

Interior upkeep would be done to the flooring, along with the heating and cooling units. The fund would also pay for upgrades to the track and any maintenance that is needed for school buses, or, if the need comes up, a new bus.

VanDamme wanted voters to know that, most importantly, part of the fund would be used for keeping the children who attend the school safe.

“Our primary responsibility is to take care of kids, and safety is a number one for us,” he said.

The district’s plan would be to install security cameras and change out classroom and exterior doors for some with better locks.

“You can never be too safe with students,” VanDamme said. “They’re our number one commodity, our number one priority, and their safety is our number one concern.”

VanDamme said the millage would generate between $85,000 and 100,000 per year.

He also told TV6 that all maintenance and upkeep costs currently come from the district’s general fund. The sinking fund would allow the district to put money in the general fund toward the “right place,” which is educating the students.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.