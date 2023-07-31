Lodal Park prepares for Kingsford Centennial

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Lodal Park and Kingsford are preparing for a massive event later this week.

The park will be the venue for the Kingsford Centennial, celebrating 100 years of the city.

“It was founded after the Ford Motor Company Plant came here in the early 1920′s,” said Centennial Committee Vice President John Jessen. “Originally, it was the Iron Mountain Ford Plant, then Kingsford became a township, and then, later, a city, so we’re celebrating the birthday of Kingsford.”

Jessen said the event will be three days of food, fun and music. He said the centennial will have nationally recognized talent.

“We’ve got Vince Neil, the voice of Mötley Crüe,” Jessen said. “We got Stephen Pearcy the voice of RATT. Then, Friday is our country night, headliners are Big and Rich, their opening act is Runaway June, three young ladies that are moving up in the country world right now.”

Jessen said the ticket pre-sale for the centennial has closed. He said the committee sold about 7,000 tickets during the pre-sale. He also said tickets are still available online or can be purchased at the event.

“One day ticket for Thursday is $30, one day ticket for Friday is $40, one day ticket for Saturday is $50, or you can get a three-day pass for $60,” Jessen said. “If you already bought a one-day ticket and you changed your mind and want to upgrade, you can do that at the gate and upgrade to a three-day pass.”

Click here to learn more about the Kingsford Centennial or purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.