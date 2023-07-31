Lodal Park prepares for Kingsford Centennial

The Kingsford Centennial will go from Thursday to Saturday.
The Kingsford Centennial will go from Thursday to Saturday.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Lodal Park and Kingsford are preparing for a massive event later this week.

The park will be the venue for the Kingsford Centennial, celebrating 100 years of the city.

“It was founded after the Ford Motor Company Plant came here in the early 1920′s,” said Centennial Committee Vice President John Jessen. “Originally, it was the Iron Mountain Ford Plant, then Kingsford became a township, and then, later, a city, so we’re celebrating the birthday of Kingsford.”

Jessen said the event will be three days of food, fun and music. He said the centennial will have nationally recognized talent.

“We’ve got Vince Neil, the voice of Mötley Crüe,” Jessen said. “We got Stephen Pearcy the voice of RATT. Then, Friday is our country night, headliners are Big and Rich, their opening act is Runaway June, three young ladies that are moving up in the country world right now.”

Jessen said the ticket pre-sale for the centennial has closed. He said the committee sold about 7,000 tickets during the pre-sale. He also said tickets are still available online or can be purchased at the event.

“One day ticket for Thursday is $30, one day ticket for Friday is $40, one day ticket for Saturday is $50, or you can get a three-day pass for $60,” Jessen said. “If you already bought a one-day ticket and you changed your mind and want to upgrade, you can do that at the gate and upgrade to a three-day pass.”

Click here to learn more about the Kingsford Centennial or purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-foot boat caught fire between Miners and Mosquito Beaches along the Pictured Rocks...
Boat catches fire at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
MGN
7-year-old boy drowns at Misery Bay
The corner of N. Third St.
Marquette man arrested for OWI after hitting 2 pedestrians on Third Street
The Caspian-Gaaastra Fire Department, winners of the 128th annual U.P. Volunteer Firefighters...
Firefighter Tournament wraps up in Neguanee, winners announced
Volunteer Fire Departments put their skills to the test as they raced the clock and each other...
Fire departments raced during second day of UP Firefighters Tournament

Latest News

DNR Pocket Park in Escanaba
DNR seeks volunteers for Pocket Park during UP State Fair
National Rarities employee examines a watch
Wattsson and Wattsson Jewelers hosts buying event
Governor Whitmer holds up the 2023-2024 state budget at a signing event at Wyandotte.
Governor Whitmer signs $81.7 billion ‘Make it In Michigan’ budget
The Marquette County Sheriff and multiple agencies stage for a search and rescue operation in...
2 children found safe on land after nearly hour-long search operation at Teal Lake shoreline in Negaunee