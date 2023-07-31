Law enforcement on scene of motorcycle crash in Marquette

Crash near Holiday Gas Station on US-41
Crash near Holiday Gas Station on US-41(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northbound traffic on US-41 is down to one lane Monday afternoon after a motorcycle crash near the Holiday Gas Station.

Marquette Township Fire, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Marquette City Police, and Marquette City Fire are on scene.

According to reporter on scene, a motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was taken away from the scene in Marquette Township Fire vehicle. The extent of the injuries sustained in the crash are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, TV6 will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-foot boat caught fire between Miners and Mosquito Beaches along the Pictured Rocks...
Boat catches fire at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
MGN
7-year-old boy drowns at Misery Bay
Volunteer Fire Departments put their skills to the test as they raced the clock and each other...
Fire departments raced during second day of UP Firefighters Tournament
The Caspian-Gaaastra Fire Department, winners of the 128th annual U.P. Volunteer Firefighters...
Firefighter Tournament wraps up in Neguanee, winners announced
Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team
Team Michigan prepares to head to Regionals

Latest News

The Marquette County Sheriff and multiple agencies stage for a search and rescue operation in...
2 children found safe on land after nearly hour-long search operation at Teal Lake shoreline in Negaunee
Hazy sun, warm temperatures before a midweek system brings strong to severe storms.
Pleasant end to July, pleasant start to August before storms ramp up
Ojibwa Casino logo
Ojibwa Casino Marquette to close temporarily Wednesday
Motorists are paying an average of $55 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of...
State gas average soars 18 cents since last week