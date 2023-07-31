Law enforcement on scene of motorcycle crash in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northbound traffic on US-41 is down to one lane Monday afternoon after a motorcycle crash near the Holiday Gas Station.

Marquette Township Fire, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Marquette City Police, and Marquette City Fire are on scene.

According to reporter on scene, a motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was taken away from the scene in Marquette Township Fire vehicle. The extent of the injuries sustained in the crash are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, TV6 will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

