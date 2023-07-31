Governor Whitmer signs $81.7 billion ‘Make it In Michigan’ budget

Governor Whitmer holds up the 2023-2024 state budget at a signing event at Wyandotte.
Governor Whitmer holds up the 2023-2024 state budget at a signing event at Wyandotte.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer signed the largest state budget in Michigan’s history Monday afternoon.

State Democrats are calling it the ‘Make it in Michigan’ budget. The 2023-2024 budget’s total is $81.7 billion which Whitmer says will help all Michiganders.

“The Make it in Michigan Budget delivers on the issues that really matter most to Michigan’s working families and sets Michigan up for long-term success,” Whitmer said. “This work will not be done in a couple of years and will not be done in five years. We’ve got to be on our trajectory and thanks to this budget we are taking a major step forward.”

Whitmer says one of the most important aspects of the budget is money for first responders.

“We’re also upgrading fire department facilities all across the state from Marquette to Mount Clemens and for the first time ever the state budget dedicates resources specifically to recruit retain, train and equip our first responders,” Whitmer said.

The budget is the largest in Michigan’s history and has spent the remaining $9 billion surplus. Senator Ed McBroom says this large spending will hurt the state later on.

“The vastness of this budget is not wise. It is not wise to spend 95% of our surplus in one year and we should be banking a lot more of that for rough times ahead,” McBroom said.

$15 million of the budget has been given to specific U.P. projects. McBroom says this is not enough and should serve as a lesson for all U.P. lawmakers.

“Everyone that we elect from the U.P. has to be prepared to work across the aisle rigorously by putting the U.P. first, way above party,” McBroom said. “It is a challenging time right now with this administration to get through with it, but it’s not impossible and we’ve had some successes in the past and I hope next year we can do better.”

Now that the budget has been signed into law it will take effect at the beginning of the fiscal year, Oct. 1.

