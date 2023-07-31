GLIAC releases pre-season football poll: Michigan Tech picked fifth, Northern Michigan lands at seven

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) released its preseason coaches football poll Monday.

Michigan Tech landed 5th in the poll with Northern Michigan finding themselves in the seven spot.

The defending two-time national champion Ferris State was selected to finish top in the league with five first-place votes, followed by Grand Valley State and Davenport, who both earned one first-place ballot being voted to finish in second and third.

Saginaw Valley State earned twenty-one votes to finish fourth just ahead of Michigan Tech who received sixteen votes. Following the Huskies in the poll was Wayne State with ten and Northern Michigan with 8 votes.

The Michigan Tech Huskies open their 2023 season hosting Hillsdale College on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. The Northern Michigan Wildcats begin their 2023 season on the road with a trip to Minnesota Duluth on August 31 at 7 p.m.

MTU and NMU will meet this year at the Superior Dome for the annual Miner’s Cup game on Oct. 21. The Huskies have won the past twelve Miner’s Cup games, last year beating the Wildcats at home 21-7.

