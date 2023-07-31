Gladstone Area Pickleball crowdfunding for new ‘Courts of Dreams’

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickleball is growing in Delta County and a non-profit organization hopes to secure funds to create a dedicated pickleball space.

Gladstone Area Pickleball launched a crowdfunding campaign on Patronicity Monday.

If the goal of $50,000 is met in 60 days, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) will match the funds with a $50,000 grant.

This, in addition to a $180K and $280K grant already secured, will fund an outdoor eight-court pickleball facility at the John and Melissa Besse Sports Park.

Right now, the club plays at the Gladstone Middle School. Gladstone Area Pickleball President Peggy Austin and Director Rich Beauvais told TV6′s Tia Trudgeon the club is quickly outgrowing the shared space.

Gladstone Area Pickleball Club is fundraising for a new 8-court dedicated pickleball facility.

Beauvais said pickleball is growing in popularity so fast because of the relative ease of playing. He said the sport welcomes players of all athletic abilities.

The Director of Gladstone Area Pickleball teaches TV6's Tia Trudgeon about scoring.

You can donate to Gladstone Area Pickleball’s Courts of Dreams campaign at patronicity.com/pbgladstone.

If you prefer to give offline, checks can be made payable to Gladstone Area Pickleball and mailed to Gladstone Area Pickleball c/o Janet Shandonay Beauvais - Treasurer, 7980 Garth Point 25.25 Ln, Rapid River MI 49878.

Questions and/or inquiries can be sent to pickleballgladstone@gmail.com, beauvaisrab@gmail.com, or call 906-399-1249.

