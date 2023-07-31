GINCC to host murder mystery for 13th annual Gala

Plus, you can nominate your favorite person or business for a community award!
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Murder Mystery is coming to the Mather Inn! This is the biggest fundraiser for the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce.

GINCC Executive Director Samantha LaJeunesse joins Pavlina Osta in the studio for the custom theme and what you can look forward when you attend!

Murder at the Mather is happening October 11, 2023, from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here!

This week the GINCC will launch their Community Awards - follow their Facebook page to stay up to date on how you can submit a nomination form!

