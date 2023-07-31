DNR seeks volunteers for Pocket Park during UP State Fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) needs mentors to help staff the DNR’s Pocket Park at the U.P. State Fair this year.

Volunteers will assist with helping kids catch and release bluegills in the U.P.-shaped pond, shooting pellet guns, archery, staffing the fire tower, or greeting visitors. Volunteer training for all activities will be provided.

The DNR says it’s a rewarding experience.

“It’s a great experience,” said Kristi Dahlstrom, DNR Pocket Park co-coordinator. “I guarantee walking away after you’ve volunteered a shift you will have created some really great memories and great interactions with visitors.”

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and pass a background check. A meal and T-shirt will be provided, as well as free entry to the fair for the day.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Dahlstrom at (906) 226-1331 or dahlstromk@michigan.gov or Jo Ann Alexander at (906) 786-2351, Ext. 0 or alexanderj7@michigan.gov.

