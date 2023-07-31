7-year-old boy drowns at Misery Bay

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 7-year-old boy drowned at Misery Bay last Friday.

The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a missing 7-year-old boy that was feared to have drowned near the boat launch at Misery Bay.

Incident command was set up by the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s office and a search began.

Superior Search and Rescue, with the help of volunteers, located the boy in the water and immediately began CPR.

The boy was taken back to Incident Command where he was transported by Mercy Ambulance to U.P. Health System Portage. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, out of respect for the family and for those not yet notified, the name of the victim is not being released.

Helping on the scene were Superior Search and Rescue, Baraga Search and Rescue, Gogebic Search and Rescue, M.S.P. (Calumet) K-9, Michigan D.N.R., National Coast Guard, Houghton County Marine Patrol, Mercy Ambulance, numerous volunteers and Ontonagon County Victim Services.

