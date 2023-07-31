2 Gladstone graduates join Air Force

Katie Hagebusch and Drew Hughes are on their way to Lackland Air force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
By Caden Meines
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two 2023 Gladstone graduates are set to serve their country.

Katie Hagebusch and Drew Hughes are on their way to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. They were picked up from a recruiting office in Iron Mountain Monday.

Technical Sergeant Ryan Bartlett said Hagebusch will be a member of security forces and Hughes will maintain aircrew flight equipment. He also said, since they’re from the same school, the transition was less stressful.

“I know it was a lot easier for the families to be there for each other and for them to be able to be together as they’re heading down to basic training,” Bartlett said. “Both actually have older siblings in the military.”

During their service, both Drew and Katie will also get their college education.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
7-year-old boy drowns at Misery Bay
A 30-foot boat caught fire between Miners and Mosquito Beaches along the Pictured Rocks...
Boat catches fire at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The corner of N. Third St.
Marquette man arrested for OWI after hitting 2 pedestrians on Third Street
Crash near Holiday Gas Station on US-41
Law enforcement on scene of motorcycle crash in Marquette
Negaunee Little League 14U Boys Baseball Team
Team Michigan prepares to head to Regionals

Latest News

If you're interested, meet by 1 o'clock on Sunday afternoon at Hancock Beach, where the first...
Wild Ones Keweenaw Chapter to host native garden tour on Sunday
If you are interested, meet by 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at Hancock Beach, where the first...
Wild Ones Keweenaw Chapter to host native garden tour on Sunday
You can bring your jewelry, diamonds, and coins to the store and National Rarities will send...
Wattsson and Wattsson Jewelers hosts buying event
Katie Hagebusch and Drew Hughes are on their way to Lackland Air force Base in San Antonio,...
2 Gladstone graduates join Air Force