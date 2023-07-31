2 Gladstone graduates join Air Force

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two 2023 Gladstone graduates are set to serve their country.

Katie Hagebusch and Drew Hughes are on their way to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. They were picked up from a recruiting office in Iron Mountain Monday.

Technical Sergeant Ryan Bartlett said Hagebusch will be a member of security forces and Hughes will maintain aircrew flight equipment. He also said, since they’re from the same school, the transition was less stressful.

“I know it was a lot easier for the families to be there for each other and for them to be able to be together as they’re heading down to basic training,” Bartlett said. “Both actually have older siblings in the military.”

During their service, both Drew and Katie will also get their college education.

