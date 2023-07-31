1 dead, 1 injured in UTV rollover crash in Marinette County

MGN police lights
MGN police lights
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wisc. (WLUC) - A 54-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after his UTV rolled over in Marinette County Sunday afternoon.

At 4:34 p.m., Marinette County Dispatch received a call of a single UTV rollover crash on Right of Way Road in the town of Lake, Wisconsin.

Investigators say Joseph La Pierre of Porterfield, Wisconsin was traveling north on Right of Way Road near Maple Crest Road when he veered left of the centerline onto the gravel and lost control, eventually rolling over into a ditch.

La Pierre was wearing a seatbelt, however, sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office. La Pierre’s passenger was unbelted and ejected from the UTV but sustained only non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and failure to maintain control appear to have been factors in the crash, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

Assisting Marinette County deputies were members of the town of Lake Fire Department, Crivitz Rescue and Bay Area Rescue.

