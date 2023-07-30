The Iron Area Health Foundation has inaugural wellness celebration

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday afternoon the Iron Area Health Foundation looked to spread the word about health resources in the county.

This event took place at the Alpha Brewing Company and the organization said the main goal of the event is to educate people on physical, mental, and emotional healthy living. Iron Area Health Foundations Director Lyle Smithson Jr. said there were all types of different activities for attendees to indulge in.

“We are going to have music here today, we are having food, the Curious Pig is providing food and of course, we’ve got the famous Alpha craft beer brew that is available to individuals who come by today,” said Smithson. “So, we are expecting a good turn out and we are also anticipating a really positive and enjoyable day celebrating healthy living.”

If you are in the Iron County area and would like more information about the health foundation

